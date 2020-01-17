Amaravati JAC to meet governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to complain against police brutality

The Amaravati JAC leaders will meet with state governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Friday. As part of this, JAC leaders will address the ongoing agitation in Amaravati against the proposal of three capital. It is reported that farmers would file a complaint with the governor regarding the police attacks on women in the capital villages and the implementation of section 144.

Also, the JAC leaders will explain to the governor about the police act of obstructing the women's rally from entering the Durgaamma temple in Vijayawada in the last week. The farmers JAC is likely to submit the memorandum on the disadvantages of floating three capitals.

On the other hand, the National Commission for Women also took the Suo Moto cognisance on the attacks on women in Amaravati and visited the state for fact findings.

However, it is a known fact that the Amaravati JAC is holding the protests against the proposal of the three capitals to Andhra Pradesh. While the high power committee constituted on capital will give its report today to chalk out the problems and announce the new capital in coming days.