Amaravati: Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan meet today on capitals

Amaravati: Now that the state government is getting ready to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam, Jana Sena Party led by Pawan Kalyan has been pushed into a piquant situation.

With Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan accepting the Bills pertaining to three capitals and the BJP taking a U-turn on the issue saying that it has no role in the matter, Jana Sena has decided to convene a virtual meeting of the political affairs committee on Sunday, August 2.

This meeting assumes importance since during his visit to the villages in Tulluru area in January this year, Pawan Kalyan went on record saying that he had agreed to sail with BJP with the condition that capital would not be shifted from Amravati. He extended his support to the farmers and said that Jana Sena was opposed to shifting of capital and would stand by the farmers. The meeting would also discuss party's its next course of action on the issue and how to support the farmers of capital region. An official statement after the meeting is likely to be made in the name of Pawan Kalyan.