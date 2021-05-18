Amaravati: Lockdown till May-end

Amaravati: The state government has decided to extend the partial lockdown till the end of May. It also decided to prepare an action plan to take measures to help the children who lost their parents due to Covid.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to deposit Rs 10 lakh in the bank accounts of orphans so that the monthly interest will be used to fulfill their basic needs.

The Chief Minister who reviewed the Covid situation in the state on Monday was told about the new threat of black fungus raising its ugly head following the use of steroids in Covid positive patients.

He directed the officials to take all measures to contain the surge in cases particularly in rural areas by utilising the services of volunteers, Asha workers and village secretariat staff. He also asked them to intensify fever survey and provide medical facilities to those tested positive.

In regard to the availability of oxygen, the officials informed that about 610 MT per day oxygen was required and as of now 590 MT was being available. The officials said they have requested the Central government to allot an oxygen express with 80 MT capacity every day from Jamnagar and also requested the Karnataka government to supply at least 130 MT oxygen from Bellary. They said eight ISO containers have reached the state while another two yet to come.

Referring to vaccination, the officials informed the Chief Minister that a total of 75,99,960 vaccine doses were received from the Centre, of which 62,60,400 doses are of Covishield and 3,39,560 were Covaxin.