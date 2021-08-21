Amaravati: Lokesh blames govt apathy for spike in atrocities on women

Amaravati: TDP national general Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Friday condemned the setting ablaze of a young girl by miscreants at Chowdawada village in Vizianagaram district and demanded the immediate arrest of the criminals responsible for the ghastly attack.

He termed it as 'alarming' that atrocities on girls were taking place everyday for the past three days..

In a statement here, Lokesh said that a psycho set an innocent girl ablaze after pouring petrol on her while she sleeping at her residence during midnight hours on Friday. Only on Thursday, another girl was gangraped at Rajupalem in Guntur district. The day before, Dalit girl Ramya was brutally murdered by a criminal in Guntur city. On the other hand, the Jagan government was shamelessly trying to get publicity in the name of a non-existent Disha Act.

Lokesh told the Chief Minister that if his government took prompt action against the culprits in the initial atrocities cases, the perpetrators would not have become bold. The negligence on the part of the rulers has become a curse for the innocent girl and woman victims.

The TDP leader made a fervent appeal to the Chief Minister to lay the necessary focus to the law and order maintenance. It doesn't augur well for the state and the CM himself if the girls and women of were getting victimised by miscreants, criminals and gangsters. As a responsible opposition party, the TDP would continue its fight for the protection and safety of women's rights and lives, he said.

Decrying the Rajupalem gangrape, Lokesh called and spoke to the victim's father on telephone and assured to provide all necessary support from the TDP side. The father wailed inconsolably over what had happened to his daughter. The perpetrators assaulted the girl despite her ill health. They also caused biting injuries on her body. The girl's father kept blaming himself and thought of committing suicide for not being able to protect his daughter from the offenders.

Lokesh told the girl's father that suicide was not a solution for any problem and that a struggle should be waged till justice was done to his daughter.