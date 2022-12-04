Amaravati Meteorological Dept. predicts rain fir next three days amid surface circulation

Amaravati Meteorological Center has made an important announcement regarding the weather conditions of Andhra Pradesh. It revealed how the weather will be in the state for the next three days. According to this, a surface circulation extending up to 5.8 km above sea level continues through the South Andaman Sea, the adjacent equatorial Indian Ocean and the Straits of Malacca. Due to its influence, low pressure is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea by December 05.



It is said that by the morning of December 07, it is likely to move west-northwest and become a cyclone. By the morning of December 08, it is likely to move west-northwestwards over southeast Bay of Bengal and then over south-west Bay of Bengal adjacent to Puducherry in North Tamil Nadu and reach South Andhra Pradesh coast.



Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, northeast and east winds are blowing in the lower troposphere. According to forecast, Light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places in North Coast Andhra today and tomorrow, followed by dry weather on day after tomorrow. Light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places in South Coast Andhra today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow.

Director of Amaravati Meteorological Center has announced that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains at one or two places in Rayalaseema today, tomorrow. On the other hand severe cold winds will blow across the state for these three days, officials of the Meteorological Center said.