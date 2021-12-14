Amaravati: Nara Lokesh dares CM to clear dues to sugar factory

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary N Lokesh on Monday urged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure immediate payment of Rs 17 crore of pending bills to the sugarcane farmers of Vizianagaram district and also to withdraw the false cases filed against them by the police.

The NCS Sugar Factory management owed the dues of two seasons to nearly 2,000 farmers. They were carrying out protests at the sugar factory for immediate payment. In a letter to the Chief Minister today he said the YCP rule had pushed agriculture into a deep crisis.

He said the government was neglecting the farmers in every aspect and the Rythu Bharosa Kendras too were only causing distress to the farmers. Referring to the alleged notices served on some of the farmers in the Vizianagaram district, he asked the Chief Minister to take action against the officials who caused embarrassment to the farmers.