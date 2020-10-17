Amaravati: Nara Lokesh lambasts government for ignoring farmers welfare

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday warned that the YSRCP government would pay a heavy penalty if it continued to ignore the welfare of farmers in the wake of huge losses incurred by them due to heavy rains and floods.

Lokesh said that 14 persons died due to heavy rains and floods in the State during the past few days and farmers had suffered a crop loss of Rs 400 crore. He expressed concern over the government not announcing any compensation to farmers who had suffered losses due to heavy rains.

It was only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the havoc caused by rains, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review on the damage caused by rains, Lokesh pointed out. The TDP leader visited the flood and rain-hit crops in Mangalagiri, Tenali and Vemuru Assembly constituencies in Guntur district.

He interacted with the farmers to learn their problems and the help they required to overcome the present crisis. Lokesh spoke to farmers during his visit to Gundimeda, Chirravuru and Pedakonduru villages in Mangalagiri constituency.

Speaking after visiting the damaged crops, Lokesh said the farmers had incurred huge losses due to heavy rains and floods.