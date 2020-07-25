Amaravati: Nara Lokesh objects to liquor sales till 9 pm

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP government for extending sales at the liquor shops till 9 pm.



In a statement, Lokesh termed it as an atrocious decision coming at a time when thousands of people were testing positive everyday while tens of patients were dying of the fatal infection.

"The extension of sale hours is only to loot more public money. It is very unfortunate that at this critical time, the ruling party is looking for more J-tax collections. On the other hand, the people are suffering due to lack of proper facilities and food at quarantine centres even as patients were dying on the roads," he said.

The former minister deplored that the government liquor shops have already turned into Jagan Reddy's official super spreaders of coronavirus infections.