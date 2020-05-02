Amaravati: NITI Aayog pats Naidu forum's model on Covid hotspots

Amaravati: The NITI Aayog has acknowledged a model on deeper hotspot management as part of lockdown strategy on Covid-19, developed by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), founded by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar congratulated the TDP president for his technological initiatives in mapping the nationwide Covid-19 spread, in a letter on Friday.

Rajiv Kumar requested his colleagues to examine the recommendations, with respect to standardisation of data collection protocols and creation of a real time national level unified dashboard for Covid-19.

Reacting to it, Naidu tweeted, "Glad to inform you that GFST has been augmenting India's efforts in tackling COVID19 crisis. Our deeper hotspot modelling has been acknowledged by NITI Aayog."

With some of the world's best brains working on the strategy, this is our way of contributing to India's fight against Covid, he further added.