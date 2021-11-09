Amaravati: Notification issued for election of 3 MLC seats

AMARAVATI: AP Legislative council deputy secretary and returning officer of MLC elections PV Subba Reddy today issued notification for elections of three vacant MLC seats to be filled under MLAs quota.



It may be noted the vacancies arose with the retirement of Md Ahmed Shariff (Legislative council former chairman), Chinna Govinda Reddy Devasani and Somu Veerraju on May 31.

As per the notification nominations will be received by returning officer till 3 p.m on November 16. The nomination papers can be filed by the candidate or his authorised representative from 11 a.m to 3 p.m daily till November 16. The withdrawals will be received till 3 p.m on November 22.

The polling will be conducted on November 29 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m at Assembly bhavan and counting of votes will be take up at 5 p.m on the same day.