  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Notification issued for election of 3 MLC seats

Amaravati: Notification issued for election of 3 MLC seats
x

PV. Subba Reddy Returning Officer Issued election nomination for Three (3) Members to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

Highlights

AP Legislative council deputy secretary and returning officer of MLC elections PV Subba Reddy today issued notification for elections of three vacant MLC seats to be filled under MLAs quota.

AMARAVATI: AP Legislative council deputy secretary and returning officer of MLC elections PV Subba Reddy today issued notification for elections of three vacant MLC seats to be filled under MLAs quota.

It may be noted the vacancies arose with the retirement of Md Ahmed Shariff (Legislative council former chairman), Chinna Govinda Reddy Devasani and Somu Veerraju on May 31.

As per the notification nominations will be received by returning officer till 3 p.m on November 16. The nomination papers can be filed by the candidate or his authorised representative from 11 a.m to 3 p.m daily till November 16. The withdrawals will be received till 3 p.m on November 22.

The polling will be conducted on November 29 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m at Assembly bhavan and counting of votes will be take up at 5 p.m on the same day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X