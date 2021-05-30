Amaravati: NTR Trust to perform last rites to unclaimed bodies

Amaravati: The NTR Memorial Trust has decided to conduct last rites to the unclaimed bodies of Covid victims.

The trust in a a statement on Saturday said the decision was taken in the face of rising instances of families and relatives not coming forward to perform funeral rites to those dying due to coronavirus infection.

Moved at these reports, NTR Trust managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari has initiated efforts for ensuring an honourable last journey for these victims of Covid. For this, special vehicles have been made available for performing proper funeral rites for the unclaimed bodies, it said.

The trust is also speeding up efforts to open oxygen generation plants in four towns in Andhra Pradesh. The arrangements are being made to start these plants at Repalle, Palacole, Kuppam and Tekkeli towns in order to help the patients overcome the oxygen shortage problems. These generation plants would be set up with the CSR funds of Heritage.

Already, the NTR Trust has made available over 10 oxygen concentrators for the Covid patients who are taking treatment in home isolation. In addition to this, the online consultation services have been launched with the help of experienced foreign doctors. There has been a very good response to the online services from the patients and their families.

The 24/7 call centre opened by the NTR Trust is serving the patients round-the-clock. It has been designed to rush help whenever anybody would make a call. On the other hand, the activists of the NTR Trust and the TDP are coming forward to give assurance of support to the coronavirus patients.