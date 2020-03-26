Amaravati: Pawan kalyan donates 1 crore for Covid-19 relief measures

Amaravati: Actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief measures.

He also announced another Rs 50 lakh each to the CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the party said in a release. Jana Sena is an ally of the BJP in AP and Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan directed the senior party functionaries to make arrangements to hand over the donations. He also suggested that them that the donation be transferred through a bank as it may not be possible to hand over the donation in person in view of the nation-wide lockdown.

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 1 crore to Sainik Welfare Board on February 20 for the families of soldiers who were martyred or injured in the war.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu also announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF. KalyanKalyanTDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar decided to spend Rs one crore from his MPLADS on Covid-19 relief measures in Krishna district.

Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu allocated Rs 70 lakh from his MPLADS to his native district. The MPs wrote letters to the respective district collectors in this regard. YSRCP MP from Machilipatnam V Balashowry decided to allocate Rs 4 crore from his MPLADS funds to the CMRF.

Meanwhile, The AP Non-Gazetted Officers' Association, AP Secretariat Association and APSRTC Employees Union donated a day's salary towards Covid-19 relief measures.

The employees' leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Chandrasekhar Reddy and Venkatram Reddy handed over a letter in this regard to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. Actor Ramcharan Tej announced a total donation of Rs 70 lakh to the PMRF and CMRF of Andhra and Telangana.