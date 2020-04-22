Amaravati: People advised to be cautious while using social media

Amaravati: Online frauds are likely to increase in the State since the usage of internet increased during the lockdown.



Taking this into consideration, the AP Police Cyber Security department has alerted the people to be very cautious while using social media, mobile applications, laptops and other gadgets. It suggested certain precautions on usage of WhatsApp and others.

The Crime Investigation Department sleuths started probing into a WhatsApp group namely "Cell Phone Dwara Sampadana" – means earn through mobile. This group was allegedly attracting people to earn easy money.

The department, on its Twitter suggested users to never accept files or begin downloads from messages sent by strangers or unknown numbers. To block an unknown number, open that particular chat window, go to more option and block the number. Never send private information like bank account details, PINs or Passwords through WhatsApp or other social media platforms, the cyber experts suggested.

In order to avoid phishing and hacking, the internet users are advised to disable automatic downloads options. Never respond to suspicious messages from unknown numbers.

The police cyber security officials suggested to avoid using WhatsApp when connected to open WiFi networks.