Amaravati: Phase-3 nominations for panchayat elections begin

Amaravati: Nominations for the third phase of the four-phase panchayat elections in the state started on Saturday.

Though panchayat elections are supposed to be held on a non-political basis, every move in these elections is happening discreetly under the direction of political parties, with lakhs of rupees being allegedly spent to influence voters.

Candidates are openly carrying the flags and insignia of political parties such as Jana Sena, YSRCP and TDP.

Set to last for three days, nominations will be accepted between 10.30 am and 5 pm.

Display of ward-wise electoral rolls of gram panchayats by the returning officer will begin on the same day as nominations in all the four phases of the elections. Nominations for sarpanches and ward members for the third phase will be accepted till 5 pm on Monday, February 8.

Only two persons will be allowed to accompany the candidates for the nomination.

The third phase election will be held on February 17 from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm, and the counting of votes will start from 4 pm on the same day.

Nineteen revenue divisions will go to the polls in the third phase: Srikakulam, Palakonda, Vizianagaram, Paderu, Ra-mpachodavaram, Yetapaka, Jangareddigudem, Kukunuru, Machilipatnam, Gurazala, Kandukur, Gudur, Naidupet, Adoni, Kurnool, Ananthapuramu, Rajampet, Kadapa and Madanapalle.

As many as 3,558 panchayats will go to the polls. Meanwhile, people who filed their nomination for the first phase election have started campaigning and also received their election symbols.

Candidates and their supporters are visiting each and every house in the villages to ask for votes. To familiarize the voters, sarpanch and ward member candidates are showcasing their symbols.