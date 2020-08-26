Amaravati: Policy advisor Ramachandra Murthy resigns

Amaravati: Kondubhatla Ramachandra Murthy, policy advisor of the state government, submitted resignation from his post here on Tuesday.

The senior journalist was appointed as policy advisor after YSR Congress formed the government.

Talking to The Hans India, Ramachandra Murthy said that he met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the morning and informed him about the decision to submit resignation.

"The Chief Minister asked me to continue till the end of the term of two years since I have completed only one year," he said.

He said that he informed the Chief Minister that he would like to get back to the media once again. Ramachandra Murthy said that he was going back with goodwill and there were no strained relations.