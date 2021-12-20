Amaravati: Poor beneficiaries need not pay OTS, asserts TDP

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party, at its strategy committee meeting presided over by party's national president N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday asserted that the poor beneficiaries need not pay the OTS housing payments to the YSRCP government.

The meeting accused the YSRCP government of 'failing miserably' in controlling the prices of essential commodities.

The poor families and housewives were facing a lot of hardships. In just two-and-a-half years, the State had become debt-ridden. Every child in AP was born with a debt on its heads.

The Jagan regime was not in a position to tell the Centre which funds were spent for which programme. The NREGS and other Centrally sponsored funds had been diverted. The funds of the panchayats were also mismanaged. Even the Central government was not able to trust the YSRCP government. The Centre had told the Jagan regime that it would not implead in Build AP court case since sale of government lands would not be considered disinvestment.

The TDP leaders deplored the welfare spendings which they alleged amounted to cheating the poor. The ruling party was giving peanuts to the people, the meeting felt.

The government had promised Rs 13,500 under Rythu Bharosa but gave just Rs 7,500. No proper relief and compensation was provided to the victims in the November floods in Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore and Anantapur districts.

The TDP leaders criticised the excise policy of the government. The meeting condemned the YSRCP government for not applying pressure on the Central government over the promised Special Category Status (SCS) and other assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014.