Amaravati: Sajjala condemns 'false campaign' on OTS

Amaravati: Taking serious exception to the "baseless reports" published in a section of media on One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the 'imaginative' stories are aimed at destabilising the state government.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Friday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that a section of press that is in support of the opposition party has been spinning baseless stories to mislead people on OTS. He said that there is no compulsion and it was a completely voluntary scheme, where people can use OTS to gain complete rights on their property which has been pledged for availing loans. He urged the public to banish all those media houses that are up with false propaganda and told them not to believe such stories.

He stated that the government is bearing the entire registration cost of Rs 6,000 crore, without burdening the beneficiaries by providing registration for free. He slammed the opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to bluff people once again by promising to provide OTS free of cost. He questioned why it was shelved during the TDP rule.

Recalling the previous government's 'scam' in TIDCO houses that were built without any infrastructure facilities, Ramakrishna Reddy said that free OTS is another fake promise of Chandrababu, similar to waiver interests on farmers' loans. He said that Chandrababu was the person who did not even give a single house to the poor during his regime and further objected to the government's initiatives that benefit the poor.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been creating an asset to the poor through OTS scheme, which is worth over Rs 10 lakh and only charging a nominal amount of Rs 10,000 at the village level.