Amaravati: Sajjala describes SEC 'a passing cloud'

Amaravati: Describing State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar "a passing cloud", YSRCP said that it would continue to highlight his biased conduct and expose his rancour towards the state government.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that SEC Ramesh Kumar was like a passing cloud whose stint would end in two months but the government would be in place for a longer period.

He has been going overboard in passing comments against the government and our leaders, ignoring the Opposition flaws. We will continue to expose his biased functioning, he said.

"I have been the party general secretary and held high positions in the party and now he need not judge as to who should speak what in our party and at the same time totally ignoring (TDP president) Chandrababu releasing party manifesto for panchayat polls which are apolitical and are not held with party symbols," he said.

Not only does the manifesto contain impractical promises but was also released when the model code of conduct was in force. The SEC seems to be working under the direction of TDP chief as a political activist, the YSRCP leaders said adding Ramesh Kumar has been stepping out of his purview as a State Election Commissioner and has been acting impatiently with hasty decisions. Those in the post of SEC would be mature enough, be responsible, and work for the smooth conduct of polls, he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Ramesh Kumar was being vindictive towards the government and misusing his constitutional powers. While he has to perform his duties as a referee, he has been biased towards a single party and enforcing his personal agenda, he said.

He said Gopal Krishna Dwivedi was a victim of SEC's impatience and anger adding perhaps the SEC did not even know why action was taken against Dwivedi.

Ramakrishna Reddy recalled that everyone had seen the way Chandrababu had treated Gopal Krishna Dwivedi when he was the Chief Electoral Officer in 2019, where he rushed straight to the CEO office and "terrorised" him.

"The CEO could have filed "an attempt to murder" case against Chandrababu but he acted with restraint. Dwivedi was lauded for not paying attention to any of the issues that led to the smooth conduct of the elections," he said adding such restraint was not seen in Ramesh Kumar.

"Why did Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar bring Panchayat elections to the fore instead of MPTC and ZPTC polls, which were stopped back in March? why did the SEC give a fresh schedule instead of resuming from the point they were postponed ?, said Ramakrishna Reddy.