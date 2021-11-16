Amaravati: Sajjala flays Naidu over allegations on fake votes

Amaravati: Refuting the Opposition's allegations of YSRCP leaders casting fake votes, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu has been spreading lies to justify his imminent defeat in Kuppam where people are in favour of YSRCP for the welfare programmes being carried out by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he slammed Naidu for spreading false information on voting in Kuppam although elections are held on a peaceful note.

He asserted that there is no need to cast fake votes as people are always ready to support YSRCP and stated that Naidu is preparing ground by putting on a show as he was convinced of his defeat.

He said that Naidu has been conspiring to create unrest in the constituency by pooling crowds from other places and questioned him to justify why hundreds of people were brought to the booths and appointed rowdy-sheeters as poll agents. Sajjala said despite knowing the election process, on how voters are allowed into polling booths, how many agents will be permitted at the polling station, Naidu has been making baseless arguments on fake votes. He said polling agents of all parties were present in booths and questioned how someone can cast fake votes.

Recalling that TDP members were caught red-handed distributing money to the voters, he said that Naidu is trying to bluff people and mislead them. As of 1 pm, the total polling was about 60 per cent, and people of Kuppam are ready to reject TDP as they have been witnessing the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the past two-and-half years, he added.

He said that polls are being held in 12 municipalities and one corporation, and that the public opinion is in favour of the government and it has already been provided as the YSRCP swept all the recent elections.