Amaravati: Soaring number of coronavirus cases in State puzzles Centre

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh recorded more than 10,000 new cases of novel coronavirus infections on both Wednesday and Thursday, and it was the first time since mid-March that any state had reported more cases than Maharashtra on any day, the Union ministry of health reiterated.



Maharashtra found 9,211 new cases on Wednesday, and the number of people who have been infected in the state so far went past 4 lakh mark. The steep rise of case in Andhra Pradesh is puzzling the authorities. That the state government is conducting the highest number of tests in the country has come as not much of cheer as the spread of the cases and its increasing numbers are beyond the comprehension of the authorities.

The Centre is no doubt happy with the 'tracing, testing and tracking' policy adopted by AP, but officials admit that something is wrong somewhere as the state is unable to prevent the spike in the cases.

On Wednesday itself when AP recorded more than 10,000 cases, the Centre stated it was also only the second time that any state had reported more than 10,000 positive cases in a single day. On July 22, Maharashtra had detected over 10,500 new cases. But the cases here have come down to around 9,000 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, state recorded 10,167 cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative figure to 1,30,557.

It had posted 10,093 cases on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours ending at 9 am, the state also saw a new day's high of 68 deaths, pushing the overall toll to 1,281, according to the latest bulletin.

Over the past two days, a record number of 1,40,652 samples were tested, of which 20,260 turned positive.

The overall infection positivity rate shot further up to 6.91 per cent while the mortality rate fell marginally to 0.98 per cent from 1.04 on Tuesday.

Also, a record number of 4,618 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and the overall recovery rate stood at 45.98 per cent.

In all, the state now has 69,252 active Covid-19 cases after recovery of 60,024 patients.