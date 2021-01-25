Amaravati: SRM University faculty publishes 241 research papers

Amaravati: The faculty members, research scholars and students of the SRM University published 241 papers in highly reputed journals during 2020, according to Prof D Narayana Rao, pro vice-chancellor of the university.

Recounting the various achievements of the university during the last year, he said in a statement here on Sunday that Dr Sutharsan Govindarajan was awarded the prestigious DBT Wellcome Trust Early Career Fellowship.

The university had organised two webinars in which 'Bharat Ratna' Prof CNR Rao, member of NITI AAYOG Dr VK Saraswat, Science and Technology Secretary Prof Ashutosh Sharma, chairman of the DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, noted industrialist Prof Ashok Jhunjunwala, Dr K Vara Prasad Reddy, Dr Shashi Bala Singh, Director, NIPER, Hyderabad and a few others participated.

The university also organised seven University Distinguished Lectures (UDLs) during Oct–Dec 2020 by eminent personalities like Prof Ajay K Sood, Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Director of IISER at Tirupati Prof KN Ganesh, Prof N Balakrishnan and Director of IIT at Hyderabad Prof BS Murty, Director of CSIR-IICT Dr S Chandra Sekhar, and Prof Basavaiah of UoH.

Six faculty members contributed towards Nature Index Ranking of the University, which was ranked as first private university in the Nature Index Ranking in 2020.

The pro vice-chancellor said, "we established SRM Amara Raja Center for Energy Storage Devices jointly by SRM-AP and Amara Raja Batteries Limited."

The students of the university converted an IC Engine Bike into an E-Bike using lithium-ion battery, which has a lot of business potential, he recalled.

AP Meteorology Centre was established by IMD at SRM AP, providing weather forecast for the entire State of Andhra Pradesh, he added