Amaravati: SRM University invites applications for PhD programme

Amaravati: The department of Physics at SRM University-AP has invited applications for PhD in Physics programme, according to a communiqué from the university.

It said in a statement here on Tuesday, it said that the candidate should have a Master's degree in Physics or a related field. The selection procedure is based on an entrance examination followed by an interview.

However, candidates who have qualified UGC CSIR NET with JRF, JEST examinations will be exempted from the written examination and will be called for a direct interview.

The communiqué further stated that the candidates will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 20,000 along with free accommodation (on-campus, non-AC, twin-sharing) and free meals from the mess.

Day scholars will be provided free transportation and free meals from the mess.

Further, candidates are also encouraged to visit department webpage https://srmap.edu.in/seas/physics-department/ to know more about the department and its research activities. Application must reach the university on or before April 10.