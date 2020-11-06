Amaravati: SRM University offers postgraduate course in engineering stream

Amaravati: SRM University-AP is launching unique, innovative and research-oriented M Tech programmes in engineering disciplines such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, Electrical and Electronics and Mechanical Engineering.

The curriculum is designed and developed keeping in view the industry needs and latest trends in these disciplines for the holistic development of students. The enriching curricula with core and elective subjects, fine-tuned at par with top international universities, will enable the students to emerge as innovative global professionals.

The programmes are aimed at addressing the industry-academia skill-gap in new-age technologies including Internet of Things, E-mobility, artificial intelligence and machine learning, materials and manufacturing, among others. The students will be provided with adequate training, research and internship opportunities to groom themselves to meet the challenges of the real world. The M Tech programme at SRM-AP is designed to empower students to innovate products and services across various domains in these disciplines. The programme will provide an in-depth understanding of various processes, heralding the learners to fully contribute to the construction of a digital society.

Above all, as SRM University-AP believes in the definitive creation and dissemination of knowledge and thus, no tuition fee, transport or accommodation fee will be charged to the student for pursuing M Tech programme. In addition, a stipend of Rs 60,000 per annum will be awarded to the students.