Amaravati: State logs 947 fresh Covid cases

Amaravati: For the second consecutive day, the state reported more than 900 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative to 8,97,810.

A health department bulletin said the state reported 947 fresh cases and 377 recoveries, but no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state Covid-19 chart showed 8,85,892 total recoveries and 7,203 deaths, leaving 4,715 active cases. The overall infection positivity rate has now came down to six per cent after 1,49,58,897 tests were conducted at the rate of 2.80 lakh per million population, the bulletin said.

The contagion left tens of students in the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam sick, forcing the authorities to announce closure of the hostels.

Meanwhile, in Kadapa, 18 staff members of the District Water Management Authority tested positive for coronavirus. The DWMA office has now been shut down after sanitisation.

The infected staff have been kept in home quarantine, according to health department officials.

In 24 hours, Chittoor district reported the highest 180 fresh cases, followed by Visakhapatnam 156, Guntur 145 and Krishna 113.

Kurnool reported 61, East Godavari 58, Srikakulam 56, SPS Nellore 43, Kadapa 40, Anantapuramu 35 new cases.

Prakasam added 23, Vizianagaram 19 and West Godavari 18 new cases in a day, the bulletin said.

The state medical and health department on the hand continuing the vaccination programme in the State and a large number of people are attending the vaccination centres.

The state medical and health department on Saturday said that the new strain has seven symptoms of aches and pains, conjunctivitis, sore throat, a rash on the skin, diarrhoea, discolouration of fingers or toes and headache.

The police department has started awareness drive in the state to make people wear masks to check the spread of virus. Police personnel across the state from constable to circle inspector are visiting the public places and urging the people to wear masks and maintain social distance.