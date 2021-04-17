Amaravati: VIT-AP, AKS IAS Academy join hands

Amaravati: VIT-AP University and AKS IAS Academy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at VIT-AP University's administrative office in Hyderabad on Thursday, the University stated in a communique.

VIT–AP University Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, after signing the MoU with AKS IAS Academy said that this collaboration of VIT-AP and AKS IAS Academy will be beneficial to students who are looking for a career-based graduation programme from the university. Along with the dual degree of BA and MA in Public Services, the students will be trained for IAS preparation, so that they are ready for the civil services and allied positions by the time they graduate from VIT-AP.

Enthusiastic students now need not travel far for the best IAS training.

CEO of the AKS IAS Academy Shashank said that the Academy was founded with the vision of establishing a bench-mark institution to achieve excellence in one of the toughest competitive exam in the country, which has facilitated many aspirants to achieve their IAS goal. Being associated with a prestigious university like VIT-AP will help us in not only enabling the students to start early but will also help in providing a road-map to effective learning and reassuring them of our motivating company during their journey on the road to success.

VIT-AP University Registrar Dr CLV Sivakumar, Dr. Susmitha Shyamsundar, Dean In-charge of the VIT-AP School of Social Sciences & Humanities, Sudha, Director of the AKS IAS Academy were present.