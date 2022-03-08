Amaravati will be legislative capital only, asserts Botcha

Vijayawada: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana's comments on Amaravati capital on Monday led to widespread speculation on future of Amaravati capital. Speaking to mediapersons after attending the Assembly session, Botcha said Hyderabad will be capital of AP till 2024 and the courts also might have commented on this keeping it in mind.

He made it clear as per the government's stand Amaravati will be legislative capital only. Replying to queries of mediapersons on three capitals, the Minister said, "As the Assembly sessions started today, wait and see till March 31 to know the developments."

He said court never directed the government not to construct new capital. He questioned why courts should say that Assembly and Parliament cannot enact Acts. It is anti-Constitutional. Stating that they have confidence and respect on courts, the Minister said the legislative body has every right to enact laws.