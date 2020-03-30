Amaravati: Wisdom dawns on people

Amaravati: Five days into the extended lockdown - which is to last till April 15 for now - as people get used to the 'stay home, stay safe' campaign with the restricted movement in life, they have also come to understand a ground reality - their lives are safe in the hands of the administration.

Follow whatever the government says, one will be happy. Curtailed movement, restrictions, confinement to homes, limited outing time for vegetables and other essentials… all these are mere inconveniences, but not hurdles. Regulations and rules are being followed better throughout the State and panic has given way to caution with everyone getting used to the new routine.

It is also not the politician that the people are rushing to or dialling up with their problems. It is the nearby government official. There may be a few complaints of some excesses by cops working under stress, but it is not always the case.

The Municipal, Revenue, police, transport and village secretariat officials are all playing an important role along with the marketing and panchayat raj officials, to ease people's life during this crisis period. Shortcomings might be there, but the delivery system is always dependent on them.

As to the politicians, they are there, scouting for their photo-ops and lecturing those they see on the streets on the 'dos and don'ts. No one need to blame them, for they don't get enough time to spend their time with their families busy as they are in public life.

Yet, when one talks to them, they tell us that they are spending time with their families, reading, watching TV and spending time with kids. The proactive role that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks is not to be seen among them. Some of them may be hitting the streets, but they are only an obstruction in the discharge of the duties.

When The Hans India spoke to some MPs, MLAs and other political functionaries, it was obvious that they were happy remaining in the confines of their homes. An MP says he is practising Yoga and reading books. A minister says she is spending time cooking and also talking to officials in between.

Politicians are not the frontline warriors in the war against COVID-19, in Andhra Pradesh. It is the administration as usual. Time for a review by the Chief Minister?