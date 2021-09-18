Amaravati: ZPTC, MPTC elections counting tomorrow

Amaravati: The State Election Commission (SEC) issued notification for counting of votes of ZPTC and MPTC elections on September 19 in compliance of the High Court orders. The High Court gave a green signal to the counting of votes on September 16. The counting of votes starts at 8 am and results will be announced in the evening. The SEC set up 275 counting centres and around 41,000 staff will participate in the counting.

It may be noted that the elections for 515 ZPTC and 7220 MPTCs held on April 8 as per the notification issued by State Election Commission.

Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das conducted a video conference on Friday with district collectors, SPs, district panchayat officers and ZP CEOs on counting of votes.

Addressing the officials, the chief secretary said that the counting should be conducted following Covid guidelines. He said counting staff should must have been vaccinated. Directing the collectors to make arrangements for the counting, he said a special officer should be appointed in each district to supervise the arrangements.

The chief secretary directed the superintendents of police to make arrangements for bandobust at counting centres.

Principal secretary of panchayat raj and rural development Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, commissioner Girija Sankar, SEC secretary K Kannababu and other officials were present.