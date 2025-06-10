Amaravati’s Quantum Valley must earn a distinct identity like Silicon Valley: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that Amaravati’s Quantum Valley should gain a distinct identity akin to Silicon Valley. He said that the AP State Quantum Mission should lead the way in quantum technologies and AI.

The Chief Minister conducted a review on the State Quantum Mission with IT sector experts at the Secretariat on Monday, where he gathered inputs on developing a Quantum Valley ecosystem in Amaravati.

He announced that a workshop on the Quantum Mission will be held in the capital city on June 30. Stressing the importance of meticulous attention to every aspect of Quantum Valley’s development, he directed officials to ensure that the proposed building becomes an iconic structure. Drawing a parallel, he said just as Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City building once stood out as a symbol of progress, the upcoming Quantum Valley in Amaravati must become equally iconic.

During the review, officials presented the agenda and action plan for the AP State Quantum Mission. The mission envisions: Positioning Andhra Pradesh as a Quantum Innovation Hub, becoming a key partner in the National Quantum Mission and strengthening the knowledge economy.

The Chief Minister will lead the mission, alongside the IT Minister, Chief Secretary, IT Secretary, Finance Secretary, Mission Director and an expert committee.

The mission will be implemented in two phases and in Phase I (2025–2027), the focus will be on infrastructure development, education and research and pilot programmes and Phase II (2027–2030) propels Andhra Pradesh towards global leadership, boost commercialisation and export capabilities.

Officials estimate an investment of ₹4,000 crore over the next five years. Andhra Pradesh will act as a pilot State for building quantum-based public infrastructure.

The government has also decided to appoint a Director for the Quantum Mission shortly. The mission will be anchored by IBM.