Amarnath decries ‘attacks’ by alliance cadre

Visakhapatnam: After the alliance government came to power, the situation has become worse as people and the YSRCP cadre could not move freely on roads, lamented former IT minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that the new government has been creating havoc in the state since the election results were announced. Moreover, the alliance cadre has been harassing the YSRCP leaders in the past few weeks, he alleged.

Over 1,000 attacks took place in the last 45 days and 31 people lost their lives and 35 people committed suicide, the former minister claimed. About 400 government properties were destroyed and more than 500 private properties were attacked by the alliance cadre during the period, he said.

Amarnath pointed out that atrocities against women and children have increased across the state. He said that people have lost faith in law and order in the state.

Further, the former minister opined that the alliance government is putting aside the Constitution and implementing the ‘Red Book’ Constitution. It is unfortunate that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also encouraging such attacks, he alleged. Amarnath demanded that the Central government conduct an inquiry into the incidents taking place in AP with an independent body.

Talking about Erra Matti Dibbalu at Bheemunipatnam, Amarnath stated that it is the responsibility of all to protect the rarest red sand dunes present in the region that has historical relevance.

He informed that the activities going at Erra Matti Dibbalu are against the rules of CRZ. As the NDA is alleging that the excavation works have been going on in the area for a long time, Amarnath asked why the new government did not take any action even after 45 days.

He clarified that he is ready to file public interest litigation if necessary for the conservation of red sand dunes.