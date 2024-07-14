Amarnath has no moral right to criticise CM says Murthy Yadav

Visakhapatnam : Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav said on Saturday that former YSRCP minister Gudivada Amarnath has no moral right to criticise Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Pointing out that the former minister lost by the highest margin of votes in the state, Murthy Yadav criticised that Amarnath did not take even a single development work in Anakapalli as an MLA and minister.

At a media conference held in the city, the JSP leader pointed out that not even a kilometer of Polavaram right canal was constructed in the past five years. However, the alliance government sanctioned Rs.800 crore for 93 kilometers of canal construction work, he emphasised.

“It is apparent that Amarnath went to Anakapalli district on a ‘tourist visa’ and encroached 600 acres of Vissannapeta lands,” the JSP corporator alleged. Further, he suggested that the former IT minister visit Anakapalli to Chodavaram road so that he would know what he did to Anakapalli.

When Congress Party ignored the services of Gudivada Gurunadha Rao’s family, Chandrababu Naidu recognised their work and gave a corporator and MLA ticket to them, Murthy Yadav recalled. He said that the YSRCP has no right to speak about welfare schemes because they were introduced by the TDP long back.

Murthy Yadav alleged that Rs 500 crore public money was misused for Rushikonda palace. The investment on the project was nothing but a complete misuse of public money and violation of norms overlooked for its construction, he pointed out.

Save for reading out pre-written scripts and to be in the good books of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the JSP leader said, Amarnath did not take up a single project work for the development of the constituency.