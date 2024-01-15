  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ambati dances at Sankranti celebrations

Ambati dances at Sankranti celebrations
x
Highlights

Guntur: People across Palnadu district celebrated Bhogi and participated in the Bhogi mantalu with their family members on Sunday. Minister for Water...

Guntur: People across Palnadu district celebrated Bhogi and participated in the Bhogi mantalu with their family members on Sunday. Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu conducted Rangoli competitions at Gandhi Bomma Centre in Sattenapalli. He participated in Bhogi Mantalu and conveyed Bhogi greetings.

Interestingly, he participated in the dance programme. He danced to the various film songs and danced for more than ten minutes. During last year’s Sankranti celebrations also, he danced.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X