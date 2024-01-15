Ambati dances at Sankranti celebrations

Guntur: People across Palnadu district celebrated Bhogi and participated in the Bhogi mantalu with their family members on Sunday. Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu conducted Rangoli competitions at Gandhi Bomma Centre in Sattenapalli. He participated in Bhogi Mantalu and conveyed Bhogi greetings.

Interestingly, he participated in the dance programme. He danced to the various film songs and danced for more than ten minutes. During last year’s Sankranti celebrations also, he danced.