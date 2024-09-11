Ambati flays CM for ‘diversionary tactics’

Vijayawada: Former minister Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly engaging in diversionary politics by blaming the YSRCP for the boat mishap at the Prakasam barrage and said it is a conspiracy to deflect attention from the government’s failure to handle the flood crisis.

Speaking to the media at the party’s central office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, the former minister condemned CM Naidu’s actions, stating that he was stooping to a new low by making such allegations. Rambabu pointed out that not only private boats but also tourism boats had been caught in the floodwaters.

Rambabu criticised Chandrababu for using every crisis, including the recent floods in the Budameru and Krishna rivers, to target YSRCP leaders. He stated that during the floods, the water flow reached an unusually high level of 11.43 lakh cusecs, a level not seen in a long time. He added that the floods caused several boats, including tourism boats, to be damaged. According to government reports, 202 boats were partially damaged and 432 were completely destroyed, he said. He found it ridiculous that the three large boats that hit the gates at the Prakasam barrage were used to spread rumours of a conspiracy against the YSRCP.

He clarified that Komati Rammohan is closely related to Komati Jayaram, the TDP NRI wing head, and Ushadri had also been photographed with Nara Lokesh. He stated that this shows the baseless nature of the claims against YSRCP leaders like former MP Nandigam Suresh and MLC Talasila Raghuram, who were being unjustly targeted.

He also expressed deep concern over the recent attempt to attack former MLA Namburi Shankar Rao, who was visiting flood-affected areas in Pedakurapadu. His vehicles were vandalised, and the attack, which was captured in video, raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the state. Rambabu criticised the police for not taking immediate action and demanded the arrest of those responsible for the violence.