Ambati flays Naidu for misuse of power

Guntur: Former minister and YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly using his political power to dismiss legal cases against him and falsely targeting YSRCP leaders.

He highlighted an incident at Angallu, where he claimed Naidu instigated violence against YSRCP leaders, leading to a non-bailable Section 307 case against Naidu and 20 others. According to Rambabu, these cases were closed without proper investigation after the TDP came to power.

He also accused the government of filing false cases against YSRCP leaders under the same section. Rambabu also criticised the liquor policy introduced by the TDP, alleging that it caused significant financial losses to the state’s treasury. He claimed that business owners were threatened by coalition MLAs, resulting in a low number of applications for wine shop tenders.

He further alleged that MLAs were demanding hefty bribes from those awarded licenses. Similarly, Rambabu accused the new government of illegally selling 40 lakh tonnes of sand that had previously been stocked by the YSRCP government under the sand policy.