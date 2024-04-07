Ambati Rambabu flays Chandrababu, says no leaders for TDP

Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu slams TDP chief Chandrababu for speaking in a disrespectful manner. He criticized Chandrababu for not having strong leaders in his own party and joked that those who were left behind are now contesting in TDP.

During a media interaction, Minister Ambati criticized Chandrababu's unsuccessful meetings, pointing out that holding meetings in the streets with low turnout reflects his current situation. He also questioned Chandrababu's moral right to criticize Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy, highlighting Chandrababu's lack of experience in various positions.



Furthermore, Minister Ambati remarked that aligning with Chandrababu is like heading towards failure, emphasizing that TDP is not prepared to face the competition from YSRCP. He predicted a landslide victory for YSRCP in the upcoming elections and suggested that Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan are likely to face defeat.