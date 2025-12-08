Rs 1.5 crore reward for cricketer Pratika Rawal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who met cricketer Pratika Rawal at her residence on Sunday, announced a prize of Rs 1.5 crore for her from the Delhi government. Rawal, who had scored 308 runs in the recent ICC Women’s World Cup, was fourth in the list of run-scorers after Laura Wolvaardt (571), Smriti Mandhana (434) and Ashleigh Gardner (328). The cricketer from Delhi, who was injured while playing against Bangladesh in the last group league game, was unable to play the semi-final and final. “Today, at the chief minister’s Jan Seva Sadan, we welcomed the talented young player of the Indian women’s cricket team, Pratika Rawal. Our brilliant daughter Pratika has made Delhi proud. In recognition of her commitment to the sport and her outstanding performance, the Delhi government will award her a prize of Rs 1.5 crore,” Gupta said in an X post.

The chief minister said Rawal is a living embodiment of energy, courage and women’s empowerment.