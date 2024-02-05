Ambati Rambabu flays TDP-Jana Sena, says they will not come to concensus

Minister Ambati Rambabu said that YSRCP is ready for the upcoming assembly elections. The YSRCP party will win the election and come to power.

He said that the allocation of tickets between TDP and Jana Sena seats will not be decided.

He said Pawan Kalyan-Chandrababu met in Chandrababu's rented house and opined that he don't know where Pawan Kalyan will contest from. He said he don't know from where to contest.

Ambati said that those who believe in Pawan Kalyan will not meet any success