  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ambati Rambabu flays TDP-Jana Sena, says they will not come to concensus

Ambati Rambabu flays TDP-Jana Sena, says they will not come to concensus
x
Highlights

Minister Ambati Rambabu said that YSRCP is ready for the upcoming assembly elections. The YSRCP party will win the election and come to power.

Minister Ambati Rambabu said that YSRCP is ready for the upcoming assembly elections. The YSRCP party will win the election and come to power.

He said that the allocation of tickets between TDP and Jana Sena seats will not be decided.

He said Pawan Kalyan-Chandrababu met in Chandrababu's rented house and opined that he don't know where Pawan Kalyan will contest from. He said he don't know from where to contest.

Ambati said that those who believe in Pawan Kalyan will not meet any success

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X