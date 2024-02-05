Live
- Kochi to host 6th edition of Indian Boat and Marine Show
- Airtel Q3 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 2,442 crore
- Lalu's family misused the power: Deputy CM
- Nellore TDP president Abdul Aziz Babu flays Jagan over unemployment
- Kavya Krishna Reddy honours sportsperson Sheik Hussain in Kavali
- SC agrees to list curative pleas filed by Sisodia against denial of bail
- Maldives to attract 2 mn tourists in 2024
- YSRCP mocks Naidu saying he was speaking to empty chairs in a Anakapalli meeting
- Conclave to draw a roadmap for urbanisation held in Haryana
- Markets showing volatility at the highs
Ambati Rambabu flays TDP-Jana Sena, says they will not come to concensus
Minister Ambati Rambabu said that YSRCP is ready for the upcoming assembly elections. The YSRCP party will win the election and come to power.
He said that the allocation of tickets between TDP and Jana Sena seats will not be decided.
He said Pawan Kalyan-Chandrababu met in Chandrababu's rented house and opined that he don't know where Pawan Kalyan will contest from. He said he don't know from where to contest.
Ambati said that those who believe in Pawan Kalyan will not meet any success
