Ambati Rambabu lashes Pawan, says action will be taken for provocative statements

Ambati Rambabu
Ambati Rambabu( File Photo)

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu has made serious comments regarding TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan.

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu has made serious comments regarding TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan. He said that the rains were stopped after Chandrababu has visited the irrigation projects and accused the previous government, led by Chandrababu Naidu, of looting in the name of projects and wasting Rs. 834 crores. He claimed that Naidu initiated projects solely for exploitation purposes

Speaking about Pawan Kalyan, Rambabu criticized him for criticizing the YSRCP government and accused him of being impatient. Rambabu questioned how many seats Pawan Kalyan would contest and opined that he would deceive Jana Sena party workers. He accused Pawan of working for Chandrababu Naidu and making baseless accusations about Visakhapatnam. Rambabu defended the construction of projects, stating that they were being carried out in accordance with regulations. He criticized Pawan for rushing to visit Rushikonda.

Furthermore, Rambabu warned of severe actions that if peace and harmony is disturbed or provocative speeches were made in Visakhapatnam.

X