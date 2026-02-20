  1. Home
Ambati Rambabu Meets YSRCP Chief YS Jagan in Tadepalli

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 10:08 AM IST
Former Minister Ambati Rambabu met with YSR Congress Party leader and former Chief Minister YS Jagan at his residence in Tadepalli.

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu met with YSR Congress Party leader and former Chief Minister YS Jagan at his residence in Tadepalli. Rambabu, who was recently released on bail after being arrested in a case, briefed Jagan Mohan Reddy on the illegal cases filed against him by the government, the destruction of his house by TDP cadres, and an assassination attempt he faced.

Jagan Mohan Reddy assured Rambabu that there was no need to worry about the false charges and that they would be challenged legally. He also expressed concern over certain police officers supporting the ruling party, criticising their behaviour. Jagan emphasised that the party would confront the obstacles and harassment faced in the struggle on behalf of the people.

He urged party leaders and cadres to remain steadfast and not worry, reaffirming their commitment to the public. Among those present during the meeting were MP Pilli Subhash Chandrabose, former MP Nandigam Suresh, ex-MLA Malladi Vishnu, and NTR district YSRCP president Devineni Avinash.

