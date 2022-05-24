Ambati Rambabu responds to Ananta Babu issue, says YS Jagan had asked to arrest as per law

The Andhra Pradesh State irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said that CM Jagan had asked the police to arrest MLC Anantha Babu (Anant Uday Bhaskar), who is involved in a murder case as per law. Speaking on the arrest of MLC Anantha Babu on Tuesday, Ambati said, 'MLC Anantha Babu is embroiled in a murder case and the government will stand by Dharma.



It is learned that MLC Anantha Babu was arrested by the police on Monday in connection with the murder of ex,-driver Subramaniam. Kakinada SP Rabindranath Babu told the media after the arrest that Subramaniam owed Rs 25,000 to Anantha Babu. "Anantha Babu who was angry pushed Subramaniam, which led to to a head injury subsequently died," SP said.



The accused Anantha Babu has been remanded in custody for 14 days and shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail. Earlier, MLC Anantha Babu was produced before the court by the police where the judge remanded him till June 6.