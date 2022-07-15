Ambati Rambabu says all measures take at Polavaram to avoid threats

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said that dangerous conditions have arisen at Polavaram due to the flood. Ambati Rambabu spoke to the media after inspecting the flood situation at Polavaram on Friday.

He said the flood flow reaches 30 lakh cusecs, the lakh situation at Coffer Dam will become alarming and hence taking strong measures. "As the lower copper dam has already sunk, the work has come to a standstill due to the water entering above the diaphragm wall," Ambati said.

The minister further said that Upper Copper Dam can withstand 28 lakh cusecs exceeding than that will be a troublesome situation. He said have made arrangements to increase the height as part of the preliminary measures.