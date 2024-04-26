15 Telangana boys bag perfect 100 percentile in JEE Mains Session–II

Hyderabad : Around15 students from Telangana marked a significant milestone by achieving the elusive 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Session II results that were announced on Wednesday late at night by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Telangana is the only state across India to bag the highest number of 100 percentiles in the engineering entrance exam in three consecutive years.



Among the ranks of the nation's academic elite, several achievers from Telangana have secured top positions. Hu ndekar Vidith holds rank 5, followed by Muthavarapu Anoop at rank 6, Venkata Sai Teja Madineni at rank 7, and Reddi Anil at rank 9.



The performance of the students from two Telugu States in JEE exams has remained fairly consistent over the years. Last year in the first Session, around five students from the two Telugu States scored 100 percentile, and in 2022, it was four students. In 2021, seven students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh figured in the top 10 list. In the first Session of JEE Mains, held in January, four students from the State scored a perfect 100.

