Ambati Rayudu criticises Pawan's remarks on Volunteers

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has criticized Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan's comparison of volunteers who serve voluntarily with anti-communal forces. Responding to the attribution of ulterior motives to the volunteers, he lauded the services of voluntary system and called on the volunteers to ignore those who speak negatively about their work and continue their selfless service.

Ambati said that the voluntary system is working wonderfully in Andhra Pradesh and opined what has not happened in the country since 70 years is happening in our state through voluntary system.

He said establishment of a voluntary system is a great idea, which helps the people in all possible ways. Rayudu also highlighted the sacrifices made by volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic and appreciated their dedication in serving the people.