Ambati Rayudu meets AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli

Former Team India cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at the Chief Minister's residence in Tadepalli a while ago. On this occasion, Rayudu showed the IPL 2023 trophy recently won by his team to the CM. CM Jagan congratulated Ambati and the Chennai Super Kings he represented.

CSK, represented by Ambati Rayudu in the IPL, defeated the Gujarat Titans in the final and became the winner for the fifth time. Rayudu announced his retirement from IPL before the final match. Rayudu ended his IPL career after playing the final match.

Meanwhile, this is the second time that Rayudu has met CM Jagan in recent times. Even before the IPL final, Rayudu met the CM once. On that occasion, Rayudu discussed with CM Jagan about the development of sports in the state, opportunities for youth in the field of sports, training and other issues.