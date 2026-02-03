Ambati shifted to central jail

Rajamahendravaram: Former minister and senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu, who was arrested in Guntur over allegations of making inappropriate remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was shifted to the Rajahmundry Central Jail in the early hours of Monday.

According to police sources, Rambabu was moved to the jail around 3 am under tight security.

Special escort vehicles were arranged to transport him safely, and elaborate security arrangements were put in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

Anticipating possible protests by YSRCP supporters, police imposed stringent precautionary measures in and around the police station and jail premises.

As a preventive step, former MLA Jakkampudi Raja and several other party leaders were placed under house arrest to avert any law & order issues.

Reacting to the developments, Raja strongly criticised the ruling coalition government, alleging that it had “murdered democracy.”

He accused the government of violating fundamental rights and targeting opposition leaders through what he described as politically motivated actions.

The situation in the region remained tense but under control, with police maintaining a strong presence to ensure peace and order.



