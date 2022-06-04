Ambati slams Naidu for pushing State into debt trap

Tadepalli: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu flayed the opposition for making false allegations against the government and asserted that Chandrababu Naidu's ineptitude has pushed the State into a debt trap.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Friday, the Minister said that the YSRCP government had inherited a bankrupt exchequer with over-borrowings and pending arrears left by Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Naidu left outstanding dues of Rs 40,000 crore towards work bills, Rs 20,000 crore to power sector, whereas Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stepped in and cleared all those pending dues.

He said the previous TDP regime had shown the worst performance on the financial front and opined that the opposition has no moral right to speak on borrowings.

Speaking on Chief Minister's Delhi visit, he said that the TDP leaders were intentionally trying to mislead the public with false propaganda, while the Chief Minister had called on Prime Minister and several leaders and discussed important issues including Polavaram Project. He flayed Naidu for alleging that reverse tendering was the reason for damage of the diaphragm wall and stated that the project was poorly handled during the TDP regime, as the diaphragm wall was built before completion of cofferdam, which resulted in damage due to floods. He questioned why Naidu couldn't complete the project before 2018 as promised.

He said that there was no one better than Naidu at telling lies and recalled how farmers and women from self-help groups were betrayed by false promises. Although the diaphragm wall was damaged due to Naidu's administration, the opposition has been criticising the YSRCP government to cover up their mistakes, he said.