Ambika Foundation distributes medicines to elderly

Anantapur: Ambika Foundation distributed medicines worth above Rs One lakh to the elderly of the old age home at Arya Vaishya Hostel, Raju Road in Anantapur on Friday. MP Ambica Lakshminarayana said doctors will conduct tests for four elderly people with hearing problems and hearing aids will be provided soon. He opined that children should take care of their parents during their old age.

Joint Collector Shiva Narayana Sharma, the chief guest at the programme, assured to extend all possible help to the elderly.

Old age home manager Nagabhushanam and inmates were present.