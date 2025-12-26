Ashes: Australia take 46-run lead as 20 wickets fall on Day 1 of MCG Test

Melbourne: Australia held a 46-run lead on day one of the Boxing Day Test after the hosts were bowled out for 152 and England replied with an even limper 110 as a record 20 wickets fell on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The last time 20 or more wickets fell on the first day of an Ashes Test in Australia was back in 1901-02, an era where cricket was played on uncovered pitches.

After England won the toss and opted to field first, Josh Tongue led the way with the best Boxing Day figures since Ian Botham took 5-41 on this day in 1986. He also became the first English bowler since 1998 to claim a fifer at MCG.

It was Gus Atkinson who drew the first blood as he removed Travis Head for 27 in the seventh over. Then came Tongue to the attack and got rid of opener Jake Weatherald for 10 in the tenth over. Marnus Labuschagne was his second victim of the day.

Labuschagne (6) was out for his fourth consecutive sub-20 score when his half-drive was nicked to first slip before Tongue made standing-in skipper Steve Smith his third victim, bowling him out cheaply for 9. Soon, Usman Khawaja edged Atkinson before Alex Carey was caught at leg-slip off Ben Stokes and the hosts were reduced to 91/6.

From there, Cameron Green and Michael Neser steadied the ship with a 52-run partnership. Neser struck seven boundaries in a team-high 35 before Green's decision to set off for a quick single proved wrong as Brydon Carse threw down the non-striker's end stumps to catch the diving all-rounder well short of his ground.

The run-out prompted a collapse as the hosts lost the last four wickets for nine runs in 20 balls as they were dismissed for 152, their lowest Boxing Day score since being rolled for 98 in the 2010-11 Ashes.

However, England failed to capitalise on their bowling performance, as they were bowled out for their lowest Test score since their last visit to Victoria in 2021.

In reply to Australia's first innings total, England were precariously reduced to 16-4 within eight overs as Mitchell Starc (2-23) and Neser (4-45) wreaked havoc early in the innings.

Then Harry Brook slogged 41 in his brief 34-ball innings to give little hope. He stunned the near-full stadium by charging his first ball and missed a reckless slog off Starc. Then, Joe Root's attempted to defend his way out of danger but edged Neser behind for a 15-ball duck.

Brook had cleared the fence twice before he was trapped lbw by Boland to spark another collapse as Boland came back to remove Jamie Smith and Will Jacks followed him soon after to leave England 77/7.

Neser then had Ben Stokes caught at second slip to see them staring down the barrel of sub-100 total. But with Atkinson's crucial 28, the visitors avoided that embarrassment.

Atkinson was dismissed off the bowling of Green and Neser put the last nail in the coffin by getting rid of Carse for 4 as England were bundled out for 110.

In the second innings, Australia posted 4 for no loss, taking a 46-run lead at stumps.

Brief scores: Australia 152 (Neser 35, Tongue 5-45, Atkinson 2-28) and 4 for 0 lead England 110 (Brook 41, Neser 4-45, Boland 3-30) by 46 runs



