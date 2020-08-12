Ambulance falls into a pond in Srikakulam, no casualties reported

In a ghastly road accident, an ambulance had slipped into a pond on Tuesday night in Srikakulam district. Going into details, an ambulance was involved in a road accident on the national highway at Jalantrakota junction in Kanchili mandal of Srikakulam district during midnight on Tuesday. The ambulance reportedly overturned and fell into an adjacent pond while overtaking a lorry.

However, no passengers were there in the ambulance except the driver at the time of accident. Some locals, who noticed the driver coming out with minor injuries, rushed him to Barampuram hospital for better treatment. The ambulance was reported to have been involved in the accident while going to rescue an injured. It is learnt that in the wake of the rising corona cases in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has recently launched ambulance vehicles.

The Andhra Pradesh government has made available 108, 104 vehicles with modern facilities. A total of 1088 ambulances are known to have been started last month. The newly purchased 108, 104 vehicles worth Rs 200 crore were made available in 676 mandals of the state. Authorities have also set up a time management system to reach 108 vehicles in 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas and 25 minutes in agency areas.