- Defeat in Tirhut bypolls doesn't signify discontent among teachers: Bihar Education Minister
- Over 1 lakh micro food processing enterprises get assistance under PMFME scheme: Minister
- Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins added to BBL 14 supplementary lists
- Flood risk in low-lying areas of Chennai as Chembarambakkam Lake’s water level rises
- Pushpa 2 Theatre Canteen Owner Bites Customer’s Ear in Gwalior
- RG Kar tragedy: Statement of forensic doctor who took pictures of victim’s body crucial for CBI
- Include Valmiki community in ST list, MP Ambica pleads
- Nara Lokesh Urges Rapid Investment Approvals to Boost Employment in MSME Sector
- Chandrababu Advocates Strict Measures for Social Welfare and Infrastructure Development in AP
- Show of brotherhood by Vijayan, Stalin at event to honour Dravidian icon
Crucial Union Cabinet meeting to discuss One Nation One Election
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet meeting will begin here ar 1 pm. The meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss key issues like one nation one election, to approve PAN 2.0,three major railway projects aimed at improving connectivity and operational efficiency and Atal Innovation Mission.
It will also discuss the situation arising out of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. The issue in which opposition has been stalling Assembly may also figure during the meeting.
