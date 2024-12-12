  • Menu
Crucial Union Cabinet meeting to discuss One Nation One Election

Crucial Union Cabinet meeting to discuss One Nation One Election
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet meeting will begin here ar 1 pm. The meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss key issues like one nation one election, to approve PAN 2.0,three major railway projects aimed at improving connectivity and operational efficiency and Atal Innovation Mission.

It will also discuss the situation arising out of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. The issue in which opposition has been stalling Assembly may also figure during the meeting.

